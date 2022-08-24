GWENT Police want to speak to two men after a woman was assaulted in Newport.
Officers are investigating after reports of a serious assault in Newport city centre at around 3am on Saturday, August 13.
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a man.
Gwent Police are now looking to speak to two men in relation to the incident.
“We're investigating a report of a serious assault in Newport town centre at around 3am on Saturday, August 13,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“A 33-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown man and is being supported by specialist officers.
“Officers would now like to speak to these men, who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.
“If you have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting the following reference: 2200272900.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here