GWENT Police want to speak to two men after a woman was assaulted in Newport.

Officers are investigating after reports of a serious assault in Newport city centre at around 3am on Saturday, August 13.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a man.

Gwent Police are now looking to speak to two men in relation to the incident.

South Wales Argus: Gwent Police want to speak with these men after a 33-year-old woman was assaulted in Newport city centre. Picture: Gwent Police.Gwent Police want to speak with these men after a 33-year-old woman was assaulted in Newport city centre. Picture: Gwent Police.

“We're investigating a report of a serious assault in Newport town centre at around 3am on Saturday, August 13,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“A 33-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown man and is being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers would now like to speak to these men, who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.

“If you have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting the following reference: 2200272900.”