EMERGENCY services were called to a “large fire” in the Ringland area of Newport on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters and Gwent Police officers attended after a fire broke out at a home on Hendre Farm Drive at around 2.30pm.
Smoke could be seen billowing above the houses as officers closed off the road.
The road remained closed for several hours throughout the afternoon as firefighters dealt with the blaze.
As the fire broke out, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a large fire on Hendre Farm Drive and the road is currently closed whilst emergency services deal.
“Please find an alternative route and avoid the area.”
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here