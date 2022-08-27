A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

AUSTIN ROSS, 27, formerly of Newport, now of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for 26 weeks after was found guilty in his absence of two counts of assault by beating and one of public disorder on Christchurch Road, Newport, on November 8, 2021.

He was made the subject of five-year restraining orders not to contact his victims and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

ELLIS WALL, 27, of Yew Tree Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage in Greenmeadow on June 25 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation and made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

MORE NEWS: Cruise ship captain conman jailed after selling bogus luxury holidays

ADAM LEE MARTIN HENNESSY, 23, of Anson Green, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Royal Mail Café and possession of cannabis on April 8.

CALLUM ROBINS, 24, of Sycamore Court, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Eastview Terrace with a cannabis derivative in his blood on October 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DALE ROBERT WILLIAMS, 28, of Hawthorn Avenue, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving on the B4251 in Blackwood with a cannabis derivative in his blood on September 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY SAMUEL EDWARDS, 49, of Napier Street, Machen, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A468 on August 22 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 47 months and ordered to pay £239 in costs and a surcharge.

TRESSA NICOLE WILLIAMS, 51, of Highmead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was jailed for 19 weeks after she admitted using racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Barry on June 5 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following her release from custody.