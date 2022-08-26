TAXI fares in Newport could rise by more than a third for some journeys after the council is set to launch a consultation on new prices.

Earlier this year, drivers told the Argus how they were “struggling” with price of fuel and the cost of living crisis.

Unlike taxi firms, which can set their own prices, hackney carriage drivers – who drive and maintain their own vehicles – must follow meter rates set centrally by the city council, which haven’t been increased since 2015.

A council report will be presented on Thursday, August 25. In the report, the licencing manager said the fare increases were “reasonable”, and that a consultation is expected to be launched shortly.

Under the proposed changes, the cost of a one-mile fare would rise 34.21 per cent, from £3.80 to £5.10.

A two-mile journey would now cost £6.90, a 25.45 per cent rise on the current price of £5.50.

Three-mile trips would rise from £7.10 to £8.60 (a 21.12 per cent rise), while fares would rise from £8.70 to £10.40 (19.54 per cent) for journeys of four miles.

The planned increase for five-mile journeys is from £10.40 to £12.20 (a 17.3 per cent rise).

For 10-mile journeys, fares would rise 13.51 per cent from £18.50 to £21, while 15-mile fares would cost £29.80, an 11.61 per cent rise on the current price of £26.70.

The report said average fuel prices in Wales in February 2018 were 121.4 pence per litre for petrol and 124.2 pence per litre for diesel. In March 2022, the average prices are 162.2 pence per litre for petrol and 172.8 pence per litre for diesel.

A meeting was held with Newport Hackney Carriage Association and the council’s licensing manager in October last year, and the licensing manager agreed an increase after seven years was reasonable.

A further meeting took place on March 21, and after “continued significant financial difficulties” faced by drivers, a revised proposal was discussed.

“The council determined the existing ‘table of fares’ in December 2015, and no amendments have been made since that time.,” said the report.

“It seems reasonable that the council should now consider an increase.”

The report continued: “In light of all these pressures, the licensing manager feels the request from the trade to increase the fares is reasonable and should be the subject of consultation to seek the views of the broader trade and travelling members of the public who use hackney carriage vehicles.”