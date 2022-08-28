A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CARLY JANE MORGAN, 29, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the B4269 on February 20.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SAM DUTSON, 26, of Beachley Barracks, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SHAUNI HOOPER, 28, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

RHODRI SEATON MOORE, 38, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Rock Villas, Argoed, on August 8.

SUSAN ELLEN BEDFORD, 61, of Commercial Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MARCIA JAYNE DRINKWATER, 44, of Morgraig Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the B4240, Risca Road, on March 17.

Her driving licence was endorsed with four points.

BIPIN MEHTA, 68, of Tredegar Street, Risca, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042, Usk Way, Newport, on March 13.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

IAN OLDFORD, 57, of Wern School Close, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.