A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS WHITNEY, 19, of Y Dolydd, Watford, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cae Nant Gledyr on August 7.

He was fined £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £83 surcharge.

ROBIN WILLIAMS, 38, of Bryn Heulog, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for eight months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A4042 in Newport on August 8.

He was fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £138 surcharge.

NATHAN SPELLER, 34, of Bryn Siriol, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Twyn Road, Ystrad Mynach, on January 31.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

AMY WILLIAMS, 28, of Porthmawr Road, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

NICOLE WILLIAMS, 29, of Hill Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTINA MARIE WINDSOR, 51, of Morrisville Lane, Brynawel, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JAKE LEO, 38, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on March 18.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.