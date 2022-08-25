Coldplay tickets for their huge Cardiff show go on sale today.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the tickets from 10am, as the band prepare to return to Wales as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in summer 2023.

The Principality Stadium will play host to Christ Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion on June 6 next year.

It comes after huge UK shows this summer as the band played multiple nights at Wembley, before moving to Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

Previously, frontman Chris Martin has said the band will not tour until they can ensure it is carbon neutral.

“‘We said about 18 months ago, we won’t do a big tour again until we can make it super clean and super green,’ the 44-year-old told the Metro back in May.

“So by the time that we are able to announce a tour, it will be as green as we can possibly make it. Always with room to improve.”

How to get Cardiff Coldplay tickets

Tickets for next year’s Coldplay show in Cardiff will go on sale at 10am today on Ticketmaster.

Doors will open at 5pm on Tuesday, June 6.

Tickets will also be available for Coldplay’s shows in Manchester.

The band will play the Etihad Stadium for two nights on May 31 and June 1.

Those tickets will also be available via Ticketmaster.