A warning has been issued to anybody who has cancelled their energy direct debits, or those thinking of doing so amid rising bills.

The warning comes after it emerged people opting to cancel their direct debits could end up paying hundreds more.

Jonathan Chesterman, policy manager at debt charity StepChange, said: "Direct debit is the cheapest way to pay for gas and electricity - if cancel your direct debit for energy bills, it may cost you more and your energy supplier will send you bills at a higher rate.

"Understandably people are worried about how they will afford their energy bills as they have risen to unprecedented levels this year and are set to rise even further this winter."

The warning comes as Brits prepare for the energy price cap rise set to be announced by Ofgem on Friday with experts expecting average annual energy bills to climb to more than £3,500.

Monthly direct debits mean an amount is automatically paid from your bank account each month. Generally it means people will be paying for more than they’re using in the summer months and vice versa during winter.

Those who pay by direct debit will often get a discount, for example British Gas customers can get as much as seven per cent.

Chesterman said: "If you have fallen behind with your payments, it’s important to contact your supplier and let them know you’re struggling. You may be able to negotiate an affordable payment plan, and they can tell you if there are any support grants available to help you pay off a utility bill.”

