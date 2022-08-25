POSTAL workers are set to go on strike on Friday, August 26.

Members of the Communication Workers Union will be going on strike on a number of days, but Friday is the day that everyone will be striking.

Around 115,000 postmen and women from all parts of the UK will be going on strike, as well as around 2,000 Crown Office, Supply Chain and Admin grades workers.

The Royal Mail workers will be striking on Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.

The strikes will be happening throughout South Wales.

A pay dispute has led CWU to call for industrial action, with a three per cent pay bump dismissed as "insulting", especially when considering current inflation rates and the fact the Post Office made a £39 million profit in 2021/22.

The Post Office has made an improved offer of a 5 per cent pay rise with £500 cash, but this has again been dismissed.

Royal Mail imposed a two per cent pay rise on its workers.

CWU assistant secretary, Andy Furey, said: "At a time when inflation is almost 12 per cent, a pay deal worth just three per cent over two years is incredibly insulting – it’s actually a huge pay cut in real terms.

“Our members cannot and will not accept this massive lowering of their living standards – and their anger and determination have become stronger and stronger as this dispute has worn on.

“Although ours is a separate trade dispute to that of our Royal Mail colleagues – and our BT Openreach fellow members – the issues at stake here are all remarkably similar.

"A profitable company, a workforce who performed exceptionally during the pandemic – as key workers, continuing to attend work throughout – and an arrogant and uncaring senior management who seem dead set on attacking, impoverishing and humiliating its own employees.

“And just like our fellow members in those other, larger companies, our Post Office members will stand and fight, fight and fight again until justice is served.”

Crown Office staff will continue their strike on Saturday, August 27 and Supply Chain and Admin staff will strike again on Tuesday, August 30.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “On Friday, we will see a tremendous outpouring of workers’ unity in villages, towns and cities across the country.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

“They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

“Royal Mail’s leadership have lost the dressing room – and unless they make efforts to get real on discussing a pay rise that postal workers deserve, serious disruption will continue.”