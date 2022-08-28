THE Outdoor Partnership has been given funding to provide rock climbing opportunities for children and young people with chronic health conditions, disabilities and neurodiversity conditions.

The charity has received £7,010 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The aim of Inclusive Climbing Club is to give youngsters confidence, independence and provide them with numerous health and wellbeing benefits as well as other transferable skills which will enhance their opportunities in all aspects of life.

Tracey Evans, CEO of The Outdoor Partnership, said: “It's fantastic to receive this great funding from the Morrisons Foundation for our club project covering Gwent and South Powys.

“We've been running inclusive adventure programmes in North Wales for a number of years with great success, and the fact that we now have development officers based across most of Wales means that we can build on this success and offer even more opportunities for people.”

Erin Fuller, Morrisons Foundation specialist, said: “The kids that take part in these rock climbing sessions really are an inspiration. Many of them have health conditions and disabilities, and they really show that anyone can enjoy these types of activities thanks to the great work offered by The Outdoor Partnership.

“I’m really happy that the Foundation has been able to provide this grant to enable young people to enjoy themselves and take part in climbing that they may otherwise never have been able to.”