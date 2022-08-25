AN ARSON investigation has been launched after a large fire in Ringland, Newport.

A fire broke out on Hendre Farm Drive before 1.42pm on Wednesday, August 24.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police attended the incident and concluded that the cause of the fire was deliberate.

Gwent Police had previously posted on social media and described the fire as "large" while Newport Bus were forced to reroute buses.

A spokeswoman from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 1.42pm on Wednesday, September 24, we received reports of a fire in Ringland, Newport.

"Two appliances and crews from Maindee and Duffryn attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"Two outbuildings have been affected by the fire. The incident concluded at approximately 4.36pm."

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire in Hendre Farm Drive at around 2.00pm on Wednesday, August 24.

"Officers attended, along with firefighters from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with public safety.

"Following an investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue, the fire was deemed to be deliberately started and an arson investigation was launched.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200287710.

"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."