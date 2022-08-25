NATURAL Resources Wales have declared a drought in South East Wales.

A drought had been declared in South West Wales earlier in August, but now NRW have said more of Wales is experiencing a drought.

The list of areas affected are:

Upper Severn

Wye

Usk

Valleys (Taff, Ebbw, Rhymney, Ely)

Vale of Glamorgan (Thaw)

The decision to declare a drought in these areas was made following the meeting of the Wales Drought Liaison Group due to high temperatures and a lack of significant rainfall, which has put pressure on river levels, reservoirs and the environment across Wales.

Concerns were raised regarding the welfare of animals and habitats, as well as water users in these areas.

While essential water supplies are safe, the public are asked to be mindful of the pressures on water resources and to limit their use when appropriate.

It should be remembered that the move from a dry weather classification to a drought classification does not mean that people have to take different action other than using water more wisely.

Natalie Hall, sustainable water manager for NRW, said:“The prolonged period of dry and hot weather has seen our natural environment placed under extreme pressure.

“With little in the way of significant rainfall in the forecast, and with the impact the ongoing situation is having on the very ecosystems we all depend on, we have taken the decision to move the South East of Wales and parts of Mid Wales into drought status from today.

“With South West Wales already in drought, we’re keeping a close eye on the situation in North Wales and the rest of Mid Wales.

"We remain in regular contact with water companies, local authorities and other partners regarding any emerging impacts on the environment, agriculture, and water supplies right across Wales, and will not hesitate to take any further action as needed."

As of 22 August, Wales has received 30.8 per cent of the long term average rainfall for August as a whole.

Wales experience the driest five month period in 40 years between March and July when it received just 65 per cent of its expected rainfall between March and July.

NRW has been working with the Environment Agency in England to monitor the border, with the West Midlands moving into drought status earlier in the week.

Monitoring the Wye and the Severn rivers, which flow through both countries, has led to the NRW classifying the Upper Severn as in drought.

Ms Hall said: "While we’ve been experiencing some much-needed rain across parts of Wales over recent days, the amounts we have seen are nowhere near enough to alleviate the impacts of many weeks of dry, hot weather.

"We will need a significant period of more prolonged rainfall to see the levels in our rivers and reservoirs replenished to the levels we need.

“As climate change accelerates, summers in the UK are expected to become dryer, and extreme weather events will become more frequent and intense. While essential water replies remain safe, it’s crucial that everyone carefully considers how they use water over this exceptionally dry period.

“We encourage everyone to report any environmental incidents related to the current dry weather to our incidents team via our 24-hour hotline on 0300 065 3000.”