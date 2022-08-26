Macie Dawkins, 22, from Abercarn has been crowned Miss Royal UK and has secured a place at the world final in Florida.

The awards took place last Saturday at the Middleton Arena in Manchester.

Along with Macie 3 other Welsh queens won at the Miss Royal UK awards: Alyssa - Miss Royal UK Preteen, Angel - Miss Royal UK Teen and Hannah – Ms Royal UK.

Ms Dawkins placed first runner up at the awards last year.

Macie Dawkins is off to the world final in Florida picture: Macie Dawkins

“I couldn’t believe it I was so shocked; I stood there and cried it was such a bundle of mixed emotions,” said Ms Dawkins.

“I still get goose bumps thinking about it going to Florida, it’s such a surreal moment.

“The feeling it gives you is indescribable; these pageants give you a sense of home – knowing you belong to a system and that you have your sisterhood.

“The ethos of the system is empowering other ladies and developing confidence and the subsequential skills you need to be an adult.”

Ms Dawkins started competing at 13 when she was approached at a wedding party and went on to win her first pageant – Miss Teen Wales.

Over the last year Ms Dawkins has raised £15,000 for cancer research UK, participated in different cancer research events such as the 10k, 5k and the Tough Mudder.

The pageant queen is passionate about her charity work picture: Macie Dawkins

Ms Dawkins said: “I started a campaign to fight for what’s right to raise awareness and develop people under pinning knowledge of cancer as a whole.

“I am going to start ted talks and going into schools and youth clubs to develop children’s knowledge of cancer to help further their knowledge on the early signs and symptoms.

“Cancer affects the person directly but it also those closest to them, I often find that children struggle with emotions.

“I want to chat to children that its ok to feel down and express their emotions.”

Ms Dawkins has also done a NHS tea morning, donated blood and is on the waiting list for bone marrow.

“Often people don’t think about the amount of charity work and volunteer work that we do,” said Ms Dawkins.

“I’ve always been told charity starts from the home.

“Me and my family donate cakes to the hospital and local emergency services, now we have lovely ladies who donate cupcakes to us so we can give more to the wards.”

The Florida World Final called Royal International Miss will be held in Orlando in July with Ms Dawkins flying out on July 7.

Macie proudly wearing her Miss Royal UK sash picture: Macie Dawkins

Ms Dawkins said: “In Florida you will get every country and continent competing, it’s one of the biggest pageants in the world at the moment.

“The pageants are a lot bigger in the USA with a lot more optional competitions.

“The one optional that stood out to me was purple passion – delegates wear purple outfits and its accessible to everyone.

“All proceeds will go to the Royal Dream Scholarship Fund, there is going to be nearly 2,000 girls competing and if every girl enters once – the money that can be donated to these small charities will be phenomenal.

“The trip was gifted to us from our national director, we don’t have to pay anything just need to attend.”

In the run up to the competition Ms Dawkins will receive 6-7 days of coaching, will go over interview talks, specific walks and take updated photo shoots.