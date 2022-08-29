Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Mia-Mae Isgrove was born two weeks late on August 4, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 9oz. Her parents are Jessica Blanchard and Anthony Isgrove, of Oakdale, and her big brother is Keaton Isgrove, four.

Erin Rose Somers was born on August 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. Her parents are Kevin Somers and Donna Thomas, of Llangattock, and her siblings are Georgia Thomas, 20, Libby Thomas, 18, and Sophia Thomas, 11.

Ronnie James Preece arrived on August 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs. He is the first child of Jasmin Dymond and Thomas Sean Preece, of Crumlin.

Aniyah-Jae Navaeh Corfield was born on July 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12oz. Her parents are Emily Gettings and Jordan Corfield, of Cwmbran, and her big sister is Bonnie-Leigh, 17 months.

Easton-Gray Carter Nisbeck-Jeffries was born on April 22, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2.5oz. He is the first child of Liberty Mae Nisbeck-Jeffries, of Risca.

Ophelia Cataleya Mitchell-Walker was born on July 26, 2022, at home in Garndiffaith weighing 8lb 3oz. Her parents are Rosie Mitchell and Connah Walker and her siblings are Sybella, 10, Easton, six, and Elias, four.