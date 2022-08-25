STUDENTS across Newport received their GSCE examination results today with teenagers rushing to school to find out their grades.

This year it was the first time students returned to timed exam and not teacher assessments.

Teenagers faced many challenges in the past two years with covid lockdowns and home learning, but after months of hard work and studying it has paid off with many gaining great results.

Pupils at St Josephs RC High School in Duffryn rushed to get their results this morning with many excited reactions.

Taylor Ross, 16 from Caldicot, was delighted with his results with his hard work and revision paying off after receiving seven As and three Bs.

Taylor Ross gets GCSE results

Taylor Ross with proud parents as he gets results

He said: “I am really pleased, but the important thing to remember is that you know from your own ability what you are capable of.

“During covid the home learning was difficult, and it probably effected my results in the long term, but everybody is in the same situation.

“I am over the moon with my results, and I would advise others in the future to not stress and revise, because if you revise it does pay off.

“Just do the exams to the best of their ability that’s all they can do, from here I am going to Coleg Gwent to study electronics to hopefully become a qualified electrician.”

Mum Kimberly who works with Newport City Council is very proud of her son's achievements after a nervous wait.

She said: “I am over the moon with my son's results, he was nervous, but we are glad he got the results he wanted.

“Before the exams we told him to do his best and that's what he has done, he is going to catch up with friends and then maybe go out this evening to celebrate.”

The future is bright for many pupils at st Joseph's RC High School with some teenagers continuing to sixth form while others are already set on a career path.

Dean Peters

FUTURE PILOT: Dean Peters with his proud father

Dean Peters received five Cs and three Bs which he needed to continue to sixth form, before embarking on his dream career of becoming an RAF pilot.

He said: “I was inspired after my dad took me to my first air show in Swansea. I can't wait to see what the future holds, I am thankful for the support from my parents.

“Year 11 goes by quickly like, as it starts it’s over, so I say to others don't make it hard on yourself and enjoy it."

Dad Windham Peters was alongside his son when he collected his results and is delighted he got the results he deserved.

He added: “He's worked hard, I'm extremely proud. He's put in the time and effort in and it has paid off - the fact that he knows what he wants to do is amazing at his age.

“The RAF is a good career path to take, he gets to see the world in that industry.”

It has been a tough two years for schools in the area, but the staff at St Joseph's are delighted with their pupils’ results after hard work and dedication in their studies.

Mrs Morgan and pupils

St Joseph's deputy head Mrs Morgan stands proudly alongside students

Mrs Morgan, deputy head at St Joseph's, is proud of how parents and their children worked together with teachers during a challenging time to help them achieve good results.

She added: “They have done brilliantly, it just goes to show what can happen when parents, students and teachers work together.

"I am really proud of them, they have done fantastic at all grade levels, the children have done us proud.

"We have worked together to overcome challenges over the past few years and we will continue to keep doing so.

"It's about teaching about those challenges and how to overcome them and that’s what happens when we overcome them, so it's a really good day to celebrate."