Customers of the Lloyds banking group have been reporting outages with their services this morning.

Reports began appearing on Down Detector for Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Halifax at around 11am.

Down Detector is a website used to report online outages and has seen all three take a sharp turn upwards as customers report issues.

On Twitter, the banks have been responding to customers sharing their queries.

One customer wrote: “Is there an issue with the app today? All my Payees have disappeared.”

Are Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland down?





Halifax confirmed knowledge of the outage and assured it is being worked on.

It wrote: “We know some of our customers are having problems logging onto Internet and Mobile Banking at the moment. We're sorry for this and we're working to have it back to normal soon.”

Bank of Scotland and Lloyds also shared similar messages.

Other customers shared their issues with the app crashing as well as the site.

At the time of writing, the issue is still ongoing with confirmation that all three banks are working quickly to have the issue resolved.

You can view the status of each bank on the Down Detector website here.