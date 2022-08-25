A GIFTED teenager from Monmouthshire acheived fourteen A*s and two distinctions in his GCSE results in a step closer to achieving his dream of attending Oxford University.

Matthew Keenan, 16, from Usk, who attended Monmouth Comprehensive, studied various subjects including four different languages.

The teenager taught himself to speak Welsh, French and German alongside learning Spanish with his older brother.

He said: “I was trying not to get my hopes up so much, but I am delighted with my results. I am going to go on and do my A-levels at Monmouth in maths, physics and computer science.

“I am looking to study computer science in university in the future. My family are immensely proud of me.”

Matthew was known as a gifted child growing up, learning to read at an earlier age than most children.

Matthew Keenan with his proud parents Tim and Karen

At three the youngster could add and subtract, before going on to attend a coding class at school.

Mum Karen was blown away by his results and says she always knew she had a gifted child.

Oxford University is one of the most prestigious universities in the UK and she is proud he is pursuing his dream.

She added: “I cant describe how it made us all feel, I cried when he opened his results as he’s worked so hard. He never believes in himself, he always thinks I wont do well enough, but he is amazing.

“Absolutely amazing, he has always been good with self-study and his teachers are amazing and he only had to email them.

“It went well during the pandemic for him, he tried to study if he could and which we were proud of him as it couldn’t have been easy.

“Its really impressive that he taught himself four languages, he just loves to learn, and we really hope he does achieve his Oxford dream.”

Matthew sat a total of eighteen papers, and he had 100 per cent in twelve of them.

Matthew with sister Amy Keenan (left) and older brother Flynn Coles (Right)

Tim said: “The distinctions are the highest grade awarded in those subjects so I am very pleased as he got a full house which is an incredible achievement.”