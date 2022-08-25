TWO men have been arrested after an alleged knifepoint robbery in Newport.
Gwent Police are investigating after a report of a robbery on Cromwell Road in the city at around 1.50am on Friday, August 5.
A man was approached by two men, who reportedly threatened and pointed a knife at him before demanding money.
The victim was unharmed, and two men from the Newport area were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They were later released on bail while enquiries continue.
Officers would now like to speak to a woman, who was reportedly in the area at the time and may be able to help their enquiries.
Anyone who has any information that could help officers in their investigations can call 101, or message Gwent Police on social media, quoting the reference: 2200262092
