A NEWPORT man who lost a massive nine stone through Slimming World has been inspired to help others.

Perry Richard, who goes by Perry, was a secret snacker as a child - sneaking chocolate, biscuits and crisps while hiding from his five brothers.

In his twenties the habit spiralled out of control and - at his heaviest - Perry weighed more than 21 stone, aged 30.

Although he'd tried weight loss groups and dieting he found his success was short term.

A friend told him about Slimming World in 2011, but Perry - now aged 40 - thought it was a “woman’s thing” so borrowed a member’s pack, researched the plan and attempted it alone – losing more than three stone.

Perry Richard before losing weight

But in 2012 he moved to Birmingham for work and old habits snuck back into his eating pattern.

He decided to take the plunge and join a Slimming World group, where he discovered he wasn’t the only male member.

Mr Richard continued to shed the pounds and – in 2014 – returned to Wales, joining a St Julian’s Slimming World group led by Abby Burridge, which helped him hit his target weight.

But when Covid - and the ensuing lockdowns hit - he sound himself with more spare time alone and old eating habits returned; he gained four stone.

“I felt embarrassed and disappointed with myself,” said Mr Richard.

“When Slimming World was allowed to re-open, I returned and decided to dig deeper – I researched the psychology of slimming to fully get to grips with my relationship with food.”

Mr Richard continued to enjoy meals out with friends and socialising in beer gardens, making Slimming World a lifestyle change – rather than just a diet.

“This time I enjoyed losing weight,” he said.

“In the past it was the pressure I was putting on myself – unrealistic targets and timeframes – which caused my downfall.

“If they weren’t achieved, I saw myself as a failure.”

Mr Richard was inspired to health others become healthier and, in 2021, launched his own Slimming World group based at Albion Rovers in Newport.

Perry Richard now

He said the support of members was a “massive part” in his journey and something he wanted to embed in his own group.

“My members are beautifully inspiring,” he added.

“Seeing them succeed and achieve their goals really does make it my dream job.”

Mr Richard still enjoys food such as an English breakfast, but cooked the Slimming World way and ditched takeaways for healthier options, including his favourite: Slimming World lasagne, Slimming World chips, and fresh veg.

Slimming World with Perry Richard is based at Albion Rover's Club House, Kimberley Park, with meetings at 5pm and 6.30pm on Tuesdays.

There will be additional 3.30pm sessions launched on September 6. To find out more call 07470 120293.