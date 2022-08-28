When I speak to residents in Newport East, it's clear that the cost-of-living crisis is an overarching concern for households as we head towards the autumn.

The Conservatives have lost control of the economy, and working people are paying the price.

We’ve had 12 years of Tory government that has failed to secure our energy supplies, leaving bills higher and our country less secure. It's an unsustainable situation.

Labour has put forward a fully-costed plan to stop bills going up this winter and save households £1,000 on their bills.

This would be paid for by taxing oil and gas producers who are making record profits, and would also bring inflation down by four per cent, making interest rate rises less likely and easing the burden on households and businesses.

I'm pleased that Labour has also proposed a £1billion contingency fund for energy-intensive industries like steel which is at the heart of our community here in Newport East.

The steel sector has been calling on the government to take action on energy costs for many years now.

UK Steel's most recent report into the issue showed that UK steelmakers pay 61 per cent and 51 per cent more for electricity than their German and French competitors respectively.

This has been a huge burden on the competitiveness of our world-class steel industry, and will only get worse as energy costs rise further.

Labour has set out a workable plan of action - it's time for the UK government to follow suit and show that its support for our steel sector goes beyond the usual warm words.

* The cost-of-living crisis is also a huge worry on the horizon for many small, independent businesses which are still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Working with my Senedd counterpart John Griffiths MS, I've designed a survey for businesses in Newport East to gain a greater understanding of their day-to-day concerns and priorities looking forward. I will be using the feedback received from the survey to take up concerns with government ministers. Local businesses can complete the survey online at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/jessicajohnbiz22.

I am always happy to receive your feedback via email too - you can contact me at jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk

* Throughout August my office and I have been compiling a list of free activities across Newport East and sharing them on social media every day.

I'm really grateful to all the local organisations who have put on free activity sessions to cater to families and people of all ages this summer - including, but not limited to, Newport Live, Mon Life, County in the Community, Caldicot Castle, and Together Works Caldicot.

These opportunities are more valued now than ever in difficult times. Thank you to all the community groups and volunteers going that extra mile - diolch yn fawr.