Camilla’s cousin Charles Villier has been found dead after taking his own life in in a hotel room, according to reports.

The body of the distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly discovered by a maid in the Durrants Hotel in London's Marylebone.

The 59-year-old, of Tyninghame, checked into the hotel on Wednesday and was found dead the following day, reports The Times.

The news comes after Villier hit the headlines this year amid a bitter divorce row said to be costing £10,000 per month.

He had claimed that wife, Emma, was already married when they wed and alleged that she had lied about her age on the wedding certificate.

He said: “I wish the police to take action so that other people are not similarly deceived."

His ex hit back at the claims saying: "Instead of apologising to me for making the defamatory allegation he has now chosen to make further false and upsetting statements about me."

They had separated in 2012 after 18 years of marriage – a judge said the Supreme Court battle had left both “financially ruined” in 2021.