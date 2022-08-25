THE TOP grades among GCSE pupils across Wales have risen since the last exam assessed results in 2019.

The number of students achieving grades A* to A (or 9 to 7) has increased 6.7 per cent when compared to the last pre-covid results.

As was the case with A-levels last week, results overall were down on last year, but were up on 2019 levels.

One pupil who was celebrating today was Matthew Keenan, from Usk, who attended Monmouth Comprehensive.

Matthew Keenan, from Usk, got 14 A*s in his GSCEs.

Matthew, 16, received fourteen A*s and two distinctions in his GCSE results in a step closer to achieving his dream of attending Oxford University.

The teenager taught himself to speak Welsh, French and German, alongside learning Spanish with his older brother.

He said: “I was trying not to get my hopes up so much, but I am delighted with my results I am going to go on and do my A-levels at Monmouth in maths, physics and computer science.

“I am looking to do computer science in university in the future and looking to figure it out from there. My family are immensely proud of me.”

Matthew sat a total of eighteen papers, and scored 100 per cent in twelve of them.

Lola Allen, head girl at St Alban's RC High School in Pontypool, achieved 10 A* grades and two As.

She is going to Hereford sixth form college and will study history, politics, and philosophy and ethics.

St Alban's RC High School head girl Lola Allen with headteacher Steven Lord.

“I feel electric, I really did not expect this,” she said. “It has been such a hard year and we’ve overcome it. I'm so proud of us all.

“We were the first year to do exams again so no-one knew what to expect.”

Steven Lord, headteacher of St Alban’s, said: "I'm incredibly proud and quite emotional with all we've been through these past two years.

"We've achieved record results - it's so humbling and makes you proud to be in the profession.

"Days like this seeing parents and family - it makes it all worth it.

"I wish them all the best in what they do next, it is going to be sad to see them go."

Also in Torfaen, it was a good day for Croesyceiliog School as more than a fifth of Year 11 pupils achieved five A*/A grades or equivalent.

Emma Williams achieved 11 A* grades; Amy Harris achieved eight A*s, three As and two Bs; Thomas Williams earned seven A*s, four As and two Bs and Zack Davies got seven A*s, four As and two Bs.

Pupils at Croesyceiliog School finding out their results.

In Newport, the headteacher at St Julian’s School, Dean Curtis, congratulated pupils and staff.

“We are very proud of all our students and so pleased that their commitment, resilience and hard work through a very difficult two years have paid off,” he said.

“Many of them achieved some excellent results with a number attaining a staggering 13 A-A* grades.

“We wish everyone success with the next stage of their education. We are delighted to welcome back a large number of this cohort to our 6th Form in September.”

And St Joseph's RC High School deputy headteacher Mrs Morgan said: “They have done brilliantly. It just goes to show what can happen when parents, students and teachers work together.

“I am really proud of them, they have done fantastic at all grade levels, the children have done us proud and have done their best.

“We have worked together to overcome challenges the past few years and we will continue to keep doing so.

“It's about teaching about those challenges ahead and how to overcome them and that’s what happens when we overcome them, so it's a really good day to celebrate.”

St Joseph's RC High School deputy headteacher Mrs Morgan with pupils on GCSE results day.

Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Deb Davies, said: “A lot of hard work and commitment has gone towards this day and I would like to say well done to everyone getting their results.

“Many congratulations to those who have achieved their qualifications, whether academic or technical, and I’m sure you will be having well-deserved celebrations with family and friends.

“There will be some who might not have got the results they hoped for. Don’t panic - there are opportunities out there for you and school and college staff will be able to advise you on potential next steps.

“Thank you to all the educational staff, governors, parents and carers for the support you have given to pupils and students.

“And good luck to all the young people whatever they chose to do next – more education, training or joining the world of work – and for the future.”

Almost half of students (44 per cent) at Newbridge School in Caerphilly have achieved five or more A*/A grades while 80 per cent of pupils attained at least nine C grades and 94 per cent of pupils received at least five C grades.

Headteacher Andrew Thompson said: “We are all delighted for our Year 11 pupils. They returned from two difficult years of lockdowns with a determination to work hard and succeed, and these outstanding results are their just reward.”

Monmouthshire County Council’s chief officer for children and young people, Will McLean, said: “Everyone receiving results today should be proud of what they have achieved.

“This year’s GCSEs mark the return to more traditional assessment processes, and this will have brought challenges to our learners.

“However, this year I am again reminded of the resilience and determination of our learners and the support that our schools provide them.”

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Llongyfarchiadau mawr to everyone receiving their results today, and a big thank you to all teachers and parents.

“You’ve all worked so hard for this, and I wish you all the best for the future - whichever path you choose next.”