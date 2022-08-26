A 17-YEAR-OLD was caught drug driving in Maseycwmmer in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Gwent Police confirmed that an officer from Roads, Policing and Specialist Operations stopped the vehicle while on a routine patrol at around 1.40am on Thursday, August 25.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, failed a drug wipe test and was arrested.
Officers also found a “large amount of drugs” in the vehicle, and the driver was also arrested for possession with intent to supply.
The driver remains in police custody.
