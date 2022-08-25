Twitter users were reporting issues with the social media site on Thursday evening.

Tweeters were left unable to navigate the site, post tweets or even log in to the platform.

According to Down Detector, issues started just after 6.30 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the social media site were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Cardiff and Nottingham.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 6:37 PM BST. https://t.co/aJ8hcYMBe1 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) August 25, 2022

Is Twitter down? What we know so far

Of the problems reported, 56% related to problems with the app while 39% related to problems with the website.

A further 5% of problems were linked to Twitter's feed.

According to the heat map, the worst affected areas are London and Cardiff.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.