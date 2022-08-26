ONE lane was closed on the M4 this morning following a crash in Newport.
The collision happened at junction 25, Caerleon westbound, at around 8am causing tailbacks for rush hour traffic.
Drivers were told to drive with care and the lane was cleared by 9am.
