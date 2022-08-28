HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Norm - five months old, male, Pointer Cross. Norm has come to us with his siblings as unsold puppies. He is a gentle and timid boy who is quite shy and overwhelmed at the moment. He will need another kind and playful dog in his new home to be his friend. With time and TLC he should soon start to grow in confidence.

Chalk - nine weeks old, male, Labradoodle. Chalk has come to us with his siblings as an unsold litter. He was quite timid when arriving with us but has now started to come out of his shell and is letting us see his playful side! He is looking for an active home and could be homed as an only dog or with other dogs. He could be homed with dog savvy children.

Bruster - six months old, male, Labrador. Bruster is a handsome but timid boy who has come to us from a breeder. He just loves his kennel friends and is full of fun and mischief when he is with them, but shuts down when he is around humans. Bruster will need a home where there is another dog to be his friend and to help boost his confidence as he settles into his new life.

Lottie Lewis - four months old, female, Collie. Lottie Lewis has come to us with her siblings as an unsold litter. She is a lovely, happy and chilled out girl who is just totally delightful. She is super sweet and enjoys a fuss. She is looking for an active home and can be homed as an only dog or live with other dogs. We would consider homing her with dog savvy children over the age of seven.

Thumper - three months old, male, Cross Breed. Thumper and his siblings came to us as they were an unplanned litter. We do not know what cross breed he is or how large he will grow... but we do know that he is absolutely wonderful! He is so handsome and so wants to be loved. He can be homed as an only dog or with other dogs and can live with dog savvy children.