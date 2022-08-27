TRIANGLES was the theme for this week and we were inundated with some fantastic pictures from around Gwent from our camera club members.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them here?
The old winding wheel Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
Multiple triangles on the 2010 bridge at the Celtic Manor Resort. Picture: Steve Binns
Triangles in Newport ciy centre. Picture: Jack Hughes
Interesting: A look up a pylon. Picture: Matthew James
Sculpture: Black Rock fisherman. Picture: Jim Cousins
Spikey: Flowers at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs
Warning: Sign at the canal in Newport. Picture: David Inson
Birdhouse: John Frost Square, Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Yellow: Parking bays outside visitor centre at Cwmcarn Forest Drive. Picture: Granville Joxies
Roof: At Wye Valley Sculpture Gardens in Tintern. Picture: Francesca Bowen
