TRIANGLES was the theme for this week and we were inundated with some fantastic pictures from around Gwent from our camera club members.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them here?

The old winding wheel Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

Multiple triangles on the 2010 bridge at the Celtic Manor Resort. Picture: Steve Binns

Triangles in Newport ciy centre. Picture: Jack Hughes

Interesting: A look up a pylon. Picture: Matthew James

Sculpture: Black Rock fisherman. Picture: Jim Cousins

Spikey: Flowers at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs

Warning: Sign at the canal in Newport. Picture: David Inson

Birdhouse: John Frost Square, Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Yellow: Parking bays outside visitor centre at Cwmcarn Forest Drive. Picture: Granville Joxies

Roof: At Wye Valley Sculpture Gardens in Tintern. Picture: Francesca Bowen