WORK to strengthen an iconic footbridge in Tintern continues with contractors offering an insight into proceedings.

The Wireworks footbridge, which crosses the Wye in the heart of the village, has been made world famous thanks to the Netflix hit series Sex Education.

It is also well-known by local walkers - it links up with the Wye Valley Greenway and the route up to Devil's Pulpit and the Offa's Dyke trail - and photographers.

The bridge has been closed for around a month to allow repair works to take place.

Contractors VolkerLaser have provided an update on how those works are progressing.

The team set up a site compound just off Forge Road, near the bridge, on August 1.

The bridge was then closed to the public the following week.

Excavation work began on the western abutment on August 11. However, the discovery of an electrical cable was cause for concern.

Western Power Distribution crews were called in and confirmed the cable was dead, allowing work to continue safely.

Excavation continued until the south wing wall in the west abutment was exposed.

Works to come, VolkerLaser say, will include erecting scaffolding within the dig area, which will allow access to the outer facing walls of the abutment.

The main bridge structure will also require grit blasting to remove peeling paint.