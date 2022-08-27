A RECORD number of blackmail offences were reported to police in Gwent last year, figures show.

Victim Support urged the UK Government and police forces across England and Wales – almost all of which saw a record number of offences last year – to take the crime seriously.

Home Office figures show Gwent Police recorded 182 blackmail offences in the year to March – up from 124 in 2020-21, and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said that, in particular, "we’ve seen a rise in blackmail with a cybercrime element".

Across England and Wales, 22,000 such offences were recorded in 2021-22 – more than double the number before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019-20, and also a record.

The crime – punishable by up to 14 years in jail – is one of the fastest growing in the last decade.

Victim Support said the rise could reflect more crimes or victims feeling more empowered to come forward, but warned many still choose not to as they feel embarrassed.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity, said: “This steep rise in reports of blackmail is seriously concerning – with only one per cent of cases resulting in a charge, we risk victims losing trust in the criminal justice system.

“It is essential victims of blackmail are given practical and emotional support to help them recover and seek justice.

"Police forces and the government must take this crime seriously and get to the bottom of why we’re seeing this increase.”

Although the figures do not break down the type of blackmail carried out, the National Crime Agency views "sextortion", or webcam blackmail – where victims are tricked into performing sexual acts on video – as a growing threat.

And the Revenge Porn Helpline, which supports those who have suffered intimate image abuse, said it was their most reported issue in 2021.

Zara Ward, a senior practitioner at the service, said: "In many of our cases we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and so many of these instances go unreported because the scammers have a huge impact on their victims, and it can lead to a lot of victims remaining silent."

She said the pandemic drove much of people's daily communication online, including relationships, and a lot of scams now begin on dating apps or social media.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said a rise in blackmail crimes is largely down to improvements in recording.

It encourages anyone who has been a victim to report it to the police – where they will receive continued support – and not give in to demands.

Separate figures show that of the 20,360 blackmail investigations closed nationwide in 2021-22, just one per cent resulted in a charge or summons, and 59 per cent with no suspect identified.

Of these, 126 were concluded in Gwent, with 71 per cent resulting in no suspect being identified, and 29 per cent abandoned due to evidential difficulties. None resulted in a charge or court summons.

Detective sergeant Steve Davies, from Gwent Police's cybercrime team, said: “Blackmail has risen nationally and we’re no exception to that.

"In particular, we’ve seen a rise in blackmail with a cybercrime element, whereby a computer, most likely social media platforms, are used to commit the offence.

“These types of offences have recently received more media attention resulting in people being more informed and aware of the importance of reporting this type of crime.

“We’re committed to supporting victims of all crimes and understand the emotional nature of some reports.

“We would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of crime to come forward in the knowledge that we will support them and treat them with care and respect.”

Gwent Police have the following advice for people who suspect they may be the victim of blackmail: