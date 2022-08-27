ENGLISH bulldog cross Ronnie is looking for a special new home.

Ronnie, who was born in October 2019, is currently being cared for at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said that he needs a specialist home.

They said: "Ronnie originally came into us in October 2020. He was rehomed in the November of that year but was returned to us in November 2021. This was due to his reactions when out on a walk and in certain environments.

"Ronnie can sometimes lunge at cars, small children (toddlers) and other dogs while out on a walk. This does not always happen, sometimes he will sit and watch without reacting.

"He knows basic commands such as 'sit', 'wait' and 'leave'.

"We have been told by his previous owners that he is a joy to have in the house. Ronnie is extremely loving, affectionate and is fully house trained. He is a very friendly dog when it comes to adults and is a lovable lump! Ronnie adores spending time with us one-to-one and enjoys raiding the toy box every day!

"Ronnie would suit a home with an experienced owner who has had this breed before or dogs of a similar nature.

"Ronnie can be very stubborn and can be dominant at times, therefore, he needs a leader in the household who he can look up too. If Ronnie sees himself as the alpha, he may dominate the home.

"Ronnie's lead walking is fantastic until he sees either one of the mentioned above. He will need extensive training in regards to his lunging.

"His previous owners had taken him to training and we have persevered with the techniques that they were shown. Ronnie is showing progress but this will not be a quick fix.

"Potential adopters will need to be 110 per cent dedicated and patient in order to help Ronnie over come these fears.

"Ronnie is very toy orientated. He will take treats for training but he absolutely adores toys, especially hard plastic, rubber types. Ronnie also loves playing with a football."

Ronnie cannot live with another dog or cat and any children in his potential new home should be aged over 14.

He should be an only pet and needs to go to a home with breed experience which will keep up his training.

For more information contact All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary. Details can be found at allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/