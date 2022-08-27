VISITORS to beauty spots in Wales this summer are being warned not to fall foul of what is being termed 'accidental fly-tipping'.

Fly-tipping is usually associated with vanloads of tyres, sofas, and bulky household items being left in undesignated, hidden-away locations.

However, this summer, Wales has seen a rise in what is being termed ‘accidental fly-tipping’ at beauty spots.

This refers to when members of the public leave bins overflowing, place bags of rubbish next to full bins, leave rubbish littered near to waste disposal spaces or abandon the likes of barbecues and camping equipment at sites of natural beauty.

According to Fly Tipping Action Wales (FtAW) along with Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Snowdonia National Park Authority — collectively known as National Parks Wales — accidental fly-tipping is expected to increase with the upcoming bank holiday trips.

To help tackle the issue before it arises, the organisations are reminding visitors to bring their own rubbish bags along — so they are able to take litter home and avoid instances of accidental fly-tipping which cause a blight on so many of Wales’ beautiful landscapes.

Neil Harrison, project manager at fly-tipping action Wales, said: “We’re seeing a concerning increase in what we’re calling accidental fly-tipping.

"People think they’re being helpful by putting their rubbish beside the bins, but in reality, it’s an instance of illegal fly-tipping.

“There’s only so much capacity for local authority refuse collectors, and it’s not safe to leave an unmanageable surplus of rubbish for collection.

"This means that leaving bins overflowing is not only an environmental issue, but also a public health matter. What’s more, any member of the public found guilty of fly-tipping could face a costly fine.”

Jodie Bond, head of communications, at Brecon Beacons National Park, said: “The trend of accidental fly-tipping at beauty spots has grown in direct parallel with increased visitors looking for outdoor escapes during and after the pandemic — many of whom are new audiences, unfamiliar with the guidance encompassed by the Countryside Code.

“We’d like to say a huge ‘diolch’ to every single visitor who brings a rubbish bag with them on their next visit to the great outdoors of Wales.”

For more information on the Countryside Code and guidance from National Parks Wales, visit the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Snowdonia National Park Authority websites or social media channels.