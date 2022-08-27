A COSY character cottage in a quaint rural south Wales village could prove to be ideal for stargazing fans.

Mid-terrace Gwyn-Y-Garth Cottage, on Starbuck Street, in the hamlet of Rudry, in Caerphilly, dates from the end of the 19th century.

Set over three floors with star gazing roof lights in the attic, the property is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions. It has a guide price of £170,000-plus.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This gorgeous, mid-terrace character cottage was built around 1888. It is presented in good order throughout and is situated in the sought-after village of Rudry.

"The accommodation is over three floors and provides lounge/diner, kitchen to the ground floor, three bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor and an attic.

"The rear garden is hard landscaped with the benefit of access to a garage from the garden with vehicular access via the rear lane. There is scope to convert the garage into an office/annexe subject to the necessary consents.

"The property, in addition to making a delightful character family home/investment could also lend itself to a holiday home or Airbnb and is to be sold with vacant possession.

"As a community Rudry contains not only the village of Rudry, but also the villages of Draethen, Garth and Waterloo.

"The village is a rural location, surrounded by woods with walks along the Rhymney Valley Ridgeway Walk. Its main attraction being the Maen Llwyd Inn. It is thought that English parliamentarian, Oliver Cromwell, took shelter in the local St James' church, which has been in the village since the 13th century."

The cottage is among some 80 properties offered for sale online at the auction sale which starts at midday on Tuesday, August 30, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, September 1.