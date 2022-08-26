Here is the latest Argus column by Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert:

I WOULD like to start this month’s column by paying tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the nine-year-old girl from Liverpool who was fatally shot on August 23.

She was killed when a man being chased by a gunman forced his way into her home but at the time of writing this column the exact details of the case are still unknown.

I would like to reassure residents that, as horrific as these recent cases are, they do remain a rarity. Gwent remains an extremely safe place to live and visit.

My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Olivia’s friends and family at this most awful of times.

- I have spent much of the summer visiting community events and projects across Gwent with my team.

As Police and Crime Commissioner it is my job to engage with communities. These events are ideal opportunities to meet and speak with large numbers of residents and they help me to understand what the important local issues are.

I have been particularly pleased to hear a lot of positive feedback about Gwent Police officers and community support officers from residents.

The demand on the police this summer has been huge. A combination of the hot weather, and life returning to normal following the pandemic, has meant that they have been dealing with levels of demand only usually seen at key times of the year such as New Year’s Eve.

I would like to thank all Gwent Police officers and staff, and all of our emergency service workers, for their hard work keeping communities safe during this very busy time.

- In July Gwent Police launched a new strategy that places the well-being of children and young people at the centre of its decision making.

My team worked closely with Gwent Police and children and young people from across the region to shape and scrutinise this work, ensuring that young voices played a key part in developing the strategy.

I am committed to ensuring that all children and young people in Gwent can live their lives safely. If they do have to deal with the police, either as a victim of crime or as an offender, they must be treated fairly, with compassion and respect.

Gwent Police has been making important steps towards a greater child-centred policing approach in recent years and the strategy formalises this work, putting children and young people at the heart of all future decision making.

You can read more about this work on my website www.gwent.pcc.police.uk

- Applications are now open for my 2023-24 community fund.

This fund is open to non-profit organisations which support children and young people who are involved, or at risk of becoming involved, in crime and antisocial behaviour, or those who have been victims of crime.

By supporting organisations that offer positive, diversionary activities for young people, helping them to develop confidence, skills and learning, we can help them to realise their full potential and create safer, more cohesive communities.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 16, 2022. For more information visit www.gwent.pcc.police.uk

- The Chief Constable and I are reviewing our joint estate strategy to make sure that Gwent Police’s premises are fit to deliver modern day policing services.

As part of this review we want to know your views. This will help us to shape a strategy that will allow us to better protect communities, while also delivering value for money for residents.

Please take some time to compete the survey at bit.ly/3OeKOLI