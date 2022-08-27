A DRIVER who told police that taking cannabis on a daily basis made him a better driver has been in court after causing a crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road.

Luke James, 38, admitted charges of dangerous driving and drug driving on the A465 between Tredegar and Merthyr Tydfil dating back to January 15.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how a woman driving Vauxhall Adam manoeuvred to overtake another car on the dual carriageway after seeing that her mirrors were clear.

However, while completing the overtake, James appeared in a black Jaguar trying to overtake her by driving between her car and the central reservation, prosecutor Hannah Friedman said.

James crashed into the side of the Vauxhall, which spun and ended up on the side of the road.

The court heard that James did stop further up the road and returned to the scene.

“Officers noticed they could smell cannabis on him,” said Ms Friedman, and James tested positive after a drugs wipe was ordered.

It was later found that he had 9.1 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) per litre of blood (µg/L). The legal limit is 2µg/L.

The driver of the Vauxhall had to be cut out of her car after ending up in the passenger seat with her legs still in the driving seat, and was taken to hospital as she had suffered bruising on her right side and pain to her neck, arm and back.

James, of East Pentwyn in Blaina, has four previous convictions for six offences.

Jac Brown, in mitigation, said that James now “abstained from cannabis”.

“That wasn’t easy for him,” he said. “He was a cannabis user. He took that step himself.”

Addressing James’ driving, Mr Brown said: “He acted impulsively on that day and he did not think about the consequences of his actions.”

Summing up, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey said: “You were obviously driving in an aggressive manner. Witnesses reported you had been driving like this not just to this vehicle but to another vehicle earlier on.

“You were speeding. You were tailgating vehicles also.

“It is by the grace of God she has not suffered any significant injuries.”

Recorder Owen-Casey said that James had attempted to blame the driver of the Vauxhall for the crash, even asking for dashcam footage.

“You are the entire author of your misfortune,” he told the defendant.

“The arrogance that seems to come out of all this is breathtaking.

“You also told police that the use of cannabis on a daily basis made you a better driver. Every day in this court, we see people who take or smoke drugs. Never have I ever seen that it improves people’s ability to drive a car, and you are no exception.”

For the offence of dangerous driving, James was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years. He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and was banned from driving for two years.

For drug driving, he was fined £450, and handed a four-week sentence, running concurrently and suspended for two years, and was banned from driving for two years, running concurrently.

James was also ordered to pay £210 in costs and a £156 victim surcharge.