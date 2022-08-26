ARMED police were called to Newport city centre yesterday afternoon after reports of a man with a firearm.

Police received a report at around 7.45pm yesterday - Thursday, August 25 - that a man was seen in the Stow Hill area of Newport in possession of what they believed to be a firearm.

Armed police officers attended the location and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence.

Officers carried out searches on two properties in the area, but no firearm was located.

Following an investigation, the 28-year-old man has now been released without charge and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with any concerns can speak to local police, call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.