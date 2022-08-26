ARMED police were called to Newport city centre yesterday afternoon after reports of a man with a firearm.
Police received a report at around 7.45pm yesterday - Thursday, August 25 - that a man was seen in the Stow Hill area of Newport in possession of what they believed to be a firearm.
Armed police officers attended the location and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence.
Officers carried out searches on two properties in the area, but no firearm was located.
Following an investigation, the 28-year-old man has now been released without charge and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with any concerns can speak to local police, call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article