A NEW play area is to be created at Newport Wetlands after a planning application was approved.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is set to build a new “environmentally friendly nature play zone” just off West Nash Road.

The previous playground was dismantled because it was in a state of disrepair.

A treehouse tower, fairy house, willow tipi, play hut, and climbing and balancing routes are all included in the new play area. The climbing structures and bridges will be built from timber wood and rope.

Newport City Council’s planning department approved the application, but not everyone is pleased about it. One neighbour objected to the nature-based playground, citing noise as their main concern.

The resident said: “The consequential noise and activities from the proposed play area will be responsible for unacceptable direct disturbance to the wildlife in the immediate surrounding areas of the reserve.

“The applicant has also not considered the negative impact the consequential noise and disturbance will have on the peace and tranquillity that very many visitors to the reserve cherish, and the very positive effect this has on their wellbeing and mental health.”

The officer’s report states that the proposal is considered to “enhance” the facilities at the existing wetlands education centre.