A NEWSAGENT in Lansbury Park has been granted an alcohol licence, despite residents’ concerns it will increase anti-social behaviour issues.

Lansbury News has been granted permission by Caerphilly County Borough Council to sell alcohol seven days a week, between 10am and 10pm.

Van councillor Elaine Forehead she was “disappointed” by the decision, especially after residents made a “passionate” case at the Licensing and Gambling Sub-Committee held on Thursday, August 18.

Cllr Forehead added: “I don’t think it will be a helpful or positive thing for residents. Our argument was not based on ‘this might happen’, it was based on facts.

“We have a lot of people who have alcohol dependency in Lansbury and this will just add to the temptation. It’ll be easier to feed the addiction.

“We have three weeks to launch an appeal and we live in hope.”

Cllr Forehead said she would shortly be sending out a petition against the application.

At the meeting, resident Hazel Fitzel described scenes of smashed bottles in the playground and “drunk people” sleeping on benches, when a previous off-licence was operating in Lansbury Park.

She said: “We don’t need an off-licence in Lansbury Park, if they want to buy alcohol they have got Morrisons and a 7/11 on Bedwas Road.”

Mrs Fitzel added: “Don’t grant this licence, you are going to put Lansbury Park back where it was 30 years ago and we don’t want that.”

In 2014, Lansbury Park was named the most deprived area in Wales by the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation. In 2019 it was ranked as third most deprived.

Another resident objecting to the licence, Leann Dyke, said she didn’t think an off-licence should be located opposite a children’s park.

She added: “We have drunks walking the streets as it is, my kids don’t go out because Lansbury is not safe.”

Representing the applicant, Bill Freeman said: “I’m confident the applicants are fit and proper and can deal with most things that come up on an every day basis.”

Gwent Police did not object to the application.

All three committee members who attended the meeting – Cllr Mike Adams, Cllr Teresa Heron and Cllr Donna Cushing – voted to approve the application.