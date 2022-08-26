A MONMOUTH man has died following what police have called an "incident" near Monmouth yesterday afternoon.
Gwent Police were called to the incident in a field off the Kymin Road, Monmouth at around 1.30pm yesterday - Thursday, August 25.
"Officers attended to assist, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue and the Air Ambulance," a spokesperson said.
"The incident involved one vehicle."
An occupant of the vehicle, a 58-year-old man from the Monmouth area, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
"His next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specialist officers," a police spokesperson said.
Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
