A CHEPSTOW teenager with an inoperable brain tumour is celebrating receiving his GCSE results - despite missing a year of school.

Noah Herniman is well-known in the town - and beyond - for his fundraising efforts.

He was also named the 'Achiever of the year' at the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards in 2019.

However, another effort which has taken place behind the scenes has involved studying at home for exams while undergoing weekly chemotherapy.

Noah, who suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, was last year diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain.

Neurofibromatosis is a condition where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues. It also results in a depleted immune system, heightening the risk posed by illnesses such as coronavirus.

This has meant that Noah has had to miss a lot of school.

Since the start of the year, he has been home schooled - only returning in May to catch up with his history.

This meant that he was only able to sit a handful of his exams at home in front of an invigilator - English language, English literature, history and double maths.

The hard work paid off and, on results day earlier this week, Noah's mum Shelley said her son was "absolutely ecstatic" to find out he'd passed all four exams.

Despite all the challenges thrown his way, Noah finished his GCSEs with a B in English language, C in history and Cs in double maths and English literature.

"He was convinced he had failed them all," Ms Herniman said.

"His face was a picture of absolute disbelief.

"To pass maths was fantastic as it has always been his nemesis, he had even arranged resits.

"To pass them all was fantastic."

Noah now plans to go to Filton College in Bristol to study drama.

On top of studying for his exams, Noah has his sights set on funding a purpose-built cabin for families in a similar position to take time away from hospital.

The family have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for Noah's cabin dream.

To donate - visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shelleynoah-herniman