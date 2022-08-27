MCDONALD'S Monopoly is returning to the fast food restaurant next month and the prizes have been revealed.

Fans of the popular game could win a range of prizes while playing including four £100,000 cash prizes and 20 MINI Electric Cars.

Other prizes include a £2,000 holiday with TUI which 85 customers could claim plus 1000 customers could get their hands on a McDonald’s Gold Card, giving them one free meal every week for a year.

There’ll also be opportunities to get instant food wins and McDonald’s merchandise including reusable water bottles, bean bags and more.

Something special is coming in September. Keep your eyes double peel-ed 👀 pic.twitter.com/1m6ECcf1QW — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) August 11, 2022

That’s not all though as the fast food chain is bring back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets from September 7 and they’ll be included in the Monopoly game for the first time.

Six Spicy Chicken McNuggets will cost £3.99 and they’re also available in portions of nine and 20 pieces. Customers will be able to taste new spicier Chili dip when tucking into them.

When does Mcdonald's Monopoly start?





Mcdonald's Monopoly is set to return on Wednesday September 7, 2022.

How does McDonald’s Monopoly work?





Peel sticker from food or drink packaging – You’ll either reveal a property or instant prize win.

Collect in the McDonald’s app – Scan your property code and complete the set to win.

Extra peel in McDonald’s app – Each property that you enter on the app will give you another chance to win a prize.

Both existing and new customers who are signed up to My McDonald’s Rewards will also receive a free code to play if they are signed up to all CRM emails.

Which menu items are included in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?





Any cold drink

Fries

McFlurry

Big Tasty

Big Tasty with Bacon

McPlant

Big Flavour Wraps

The Spicy Veggie Wrap

Six Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Nine Spicy Chicken McNuggets

20 Spicy Chicken McNuggets Sharebox

Three Chicken selects

Five Chicken Selects

Chicken Legend

Cheese Sharebox

Mozzarella Dippers

McDonald’s Premium Salad

The holiday isn't over yet...



Introducing the McDonald's Summer Menu 2.0 😎 pic.twitter.com/ggrljY8YTz — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 28, 2022

Which prizes are available in McDonald’s Monopoly 2022?





Collect to Win prizes:

£100,000 cash;

MINI electric car;

£2,000 holiday with TUI;

See Tickets £250 events voucher;

AO.com £1,000 spend on home entertainment;

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy;

Experience Day with Buyagift;

Nintendo Switch from Zavvi.

Instant win prizes:

£2,000 holiday with TUI;

£1,000 cash;

McDonald’s Gold Card - one meal per week for a year;

£200 for Passing Go!;

Experience Day with Buyagift;

McDonald's Bean Bag;

One4all Paramount+ annual subscription;

£100 gift card to spend with a variety of retailers;

£80 Go Ape activity voucher;

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy;

Prezzybox £50 voucher;

£30 I Saw It First voucher;

GLOSSYBOX beauty box;

Hype backpack;

Wrappz™ personalised phone case;

Choice of licensed T-shirt with Zavvi;

McDonald's reusable water bottle;

Pair of cinema tickets;

£75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays;

10 per cent off AO.com;

40 per cent Off Skullcandy;

65 per cent off at I Saw It First;

Photobox nine personalised photo magnets;

£10 off at Buyagift;

10 per cent off Go Ape activities;

Readly three month digital subscription;

15 per cent off Zavvi;

Paramount+ one month subscription;

£5 off Prezzybox.com;

£5 off a personalised phone case at wrappz.com;

15 per cent off a GLOSSYBOX beauty box subscription.

Digital Peel Game prizes

£100,000 cash;

MINI electric car;

£2,000 holiday with TUI;

See Tickets £250 events voucher;

AO.com £1,000 spend on home entertainment;

Grind True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy;

Experience Day with Buyagift;

Nintendo Switch from Zavvi;

£5 Cash;

£10 Cash;

£20 Cash;

£50 Cash;

£100 Cash;

Paramount+ one-month subscription;

Readly three-month digital subscription;

£10 Skullcandy digital voucher;

JD £50 e-gift card;

The Athletic one-month subscription;

The Athletic three-month subscription;

£10 CeX voucher;

McDonald's tote bag;

McDonald's socks;

Photobox personalised photo magnets;

20 per cent off McDonald’s purchase;

£5 off £15 spend McDonald’s purchase;

£1.99 Extra Value Meal;

Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase;

Free McFlurry with Extra Value Meal purchase.

Find out more about McDonald’s Monopoly via our explainer here.

McDonald’s branches in Gwent: