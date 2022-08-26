ROSE Ayling-Ellis has landed a new job after quitting the popular BBC soap Eastenders.

The 27-year-old, who plays Frankie Lewis and is the first deaf actor to play a regular character on the soap, said she has “treasured” her time on the long-running programme.

The actress, who also won Strictly Come Dancing last year, will present a newly commissioned BBC documentary.

The director of Unscripted, Kate Phillips, announced three major commissions, including the Eastenders star's project, on Wednesday at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis winning Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: Guy Levy/PA

Kate Phillips said: “Factual at the BBC is in fantastic shape and these exciting new shows demonstrate our commitment to high-impact new content that connects with audiences across the UK.

"Following her Strictly triumph, I’m thrilled that Rose Ayling-Ellis is presenting an important new documentary which will shed fresh light on the realities of life as a deaf person in the UK.

The new documentary will reveal "the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals," the BBC said.

The "hard-hitting" one-off programme has the working title Signs For Change.

The broadcaster added that the new programme will "allow Rose to explore positive movement for societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals.

"It will question if society is adapting fast enough to allow for equality amongst the deaf and hearing worlds by looking at Rose’s own experiences and encounters with people on the frontline, pushing for change."

The presenter will follow Rose as she meets "trailblazers in the deaf community" as they call for more important and necessary societal change that could massively impact people's lives.

Speaking about the documentary, Rose Ayling-Ellis commented: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

"My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people. It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.

"I have always admired the incredible, groundbreaking work of Rogan Productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life, and to share what matters most to me.”

Emma Loach, BBC Commissioning Editor, says, “The impact Rose has had over the last few years is nothing short of remarkable. We are honoured to be working with Rose on this new BBC documentary which, by examining her own life and the experiences of others, will shed important light on the challenges still faced by deaf people in the UK.”

The new documentary joins two other BBC Factual projects including Blue Planet III and Spy Wars: The Eighties which will explore the stories of real-life spies and traitors in the early 1980s during the climax of the Cold War.