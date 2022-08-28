A NEW community and arts space has opened at the site of a former post office in the centre of Newport.

The Place in Bridge Street is a multi-functional arts and community space that has been transformed a former post office into a creative hub by the Tin Shed Theatre company and other organisations.

Paul Clark, development manager at Newport City Homes - which owns the building - said: “We are in the process of reimagining and supporting Newport’s city centre.

The place

The place opened in may and provided a safe space for creative people across Newport

“This strategic purchase of the old post office will allow us in future years to think differently about how this area of town can be developed.

“The inclusion of Tin Shed’s amazing energy into what is now The Place will go some way to redefining the area with good positive energy.

“The street art has already created a real buzz and makes the area much more inviting to how visitors and residents see the city.”

The centre also provides performance and workshop spaces, a creativity space built and led by young people, sensory and well-being room, and artists in residence.

Since opening in May The Place has supported young people, the public and local artists by providing a safe space to be around other creative individuals. Now the company has been given a grant by Newport City Homes to further redevelop the site.

The place newport

The place, on the former site of post office and underneath Ritzys nightclub

In partnership with Umbra Building services, they plan to build 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments in Upper Dock Street, with commercial units on the ground floor.

George Harris, co-founder of Tin Shed Theatre Co, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the funding and support offered by Newport City Homes for this ambitious project of redevelopment at The Place.

“The money has enabled us to work with local artists and artisans to offer the front of the building a bright and vibrant face lift.

“We worked alongside Oleana Creates, a Newport woodwork artist that hand crafted the planters and much of the interior furniture from recycled wood and Molly Hawkins, a mural artist who gave the building the ‘pop’ it needed.

“Our planters are now the home to perennial plants and wildflowers that will attract pollinators and other beneficial insects to support bringing nature back to urban environments, reducing Co2 emissions and reminding people that everyone should have access to nature.

“This project is now working in conjunction with our wellbeing space and seeks to build an army of urban gardeners.

“We feel inspired by what The Place has to offer Newport and its people, by offering safe and inclusive spaces for people to be, we can build a more socially cohesive city.

“We would like to thank Newport City Homes and Umbra for supporting this vision.”

The company wanted to use the community benefits scheme to make the donation to support a local project.

Graham Kuhlmann, senior project manager for Umbra Building Services, said: “Whenever we are working on a site we always try and do some extra work in the local community.

“I enjoyed visiting The Place to meet the team and see what a difference our donation has made.”