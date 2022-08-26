STACEY Dooley has announced that she is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kevin Clifton.

The documentary maker first met Mr Clifton when they were partnered up together on Strictly together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

Ms Dooley shared the exciting news on her Instagram, sharing a snap of her bump writing: "Gaaaaaaang… We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

"Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my t**s done in LA I’m gonna scream.)

“Here goessssssss.”

The TV star is known for her hard-hitting investigative documentaries and has hosted an episode of Panorama, titled Stacey Meets The IS Brides and she's made appearances in other shows such as Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and a programme titled Stalkers.

Whilst her partner Mr Clifton is a professional dancer who was on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, and won the 16th series with Ns Dooley before announcing they were a couple.

Back in March 2020, Mr Clifton shared that he would be leaving the dancing show after seven years that saw him appear in five finals.

He soon became the lead in the Strictly Ballroom The Musical – taking on the role of Scott Hastings in the theatre production based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film.

Also taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Mr Clifton wrote: "We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

Fellow Strictly stars took to social media to congratulate the pair with Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse sending her congratulations to the couple.

With four heart emojis, she wrote: "@keviclifton so so happy for you. congratulations!"

Strictly professional Amy Dowden wrote: “I’m so so sooooooooo HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH BRO! Yayyyyyyyy.”