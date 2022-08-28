A TIKTOK dog trainer has shared the eight breeds best for homes with kids.

Dog expert and TikTok user @southenddogtraining1 shared the breed of dog families should consider if they want to introduce a four-legged friend to their home.

He said Golden Retrievers would be his top choice for families. He said: “Probably the friendliest, most sociable dog on the planet, fantastic with children. Very soft, very gentle, but is also active enough that you can go away on holidays, trips to the beach etc.”

Listing other breeds known to be good with kids, he added: “Other dog breeds that are notoriously good with children are the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, the Border Terrier, Greyhound, St Bernard, Newfoundland, Bernese Mountain Dog, Leonberger to name a few.”

Boxers and Labradors were also mentioned on his list which he added in the comments.

Dog warning to UK parents

In the video, the trainer went on to share valuable lessons parents should share with children when considering getting a dog.

He said: “Make sure that you teach your children that dogs aren’t climbing frames and make sure you teach your children to leave the dogs alone when they are eating and sleeping. Teach your child to be respectful of the dog, teach your dog to be respectful of your child.”