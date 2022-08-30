The demand for parent and child fostering is on the rise. Ann tells us why she chose to do it and what's involved

When Ann and Paul approached Action for Children, they wanted to foster babies.

They went along to a fostering information event and heard about a different type of fostering. Parent and child fostering is a short-term arrangement involving both the parents and their children.

Ann said, “We were handed a parent and child fostering leaflet and I just thought, this is it, this is what we want to do. I didn’t even know that this type of fostering existed. We’ve been parent and child carers for five years now.”

