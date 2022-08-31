TODAY marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

We asked the members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group for their memories of hearing the news, watching the funeral or even meeting Princess Diana.

Here's just some of them:

Marion Mahoney: "I watched her funeral from beginning to end,it was so emotional especially seeing the two boys walking behind her coffin. I will never forget it. Such a sad sad loss."

Janet Edwards: "We were on holiday in Dominican Republic for our son’s wedding and we had gone back to our rooms at night a few days after the wedding and put on the TV and, of course, being hours in front of UK we watched the reports of the car crash and then the announcement of her not surviving. The next day was so quiet, nobody wanted to do anything and everyone you spoke to were just so sad."

Allison Powell: "I was in Blackpool I didn't believe it at first."

Haylie Griffith: "I watched her pass my house once and gave her flowers. She was such a lovely humble lady. May she continue to RIP."

Lynette Edwards Mahoney: "It happened on the night we were leaving Wales on our trip back to Australia. My son stayed up all night listening to the news. Very sad."

Chris Rendle: "I won two tickets to see Wales v France in Cardiff in a rugby club raffle and I took my late dad, David, to the game. We got out of the wrong door on the train at Cardiff and my dad walked into her walking up the platform. He was thrilled! Made the day more special, great memory. Wales won and we both had a few beers!"

Lesley McAteer Grant: "We were on a campsite in France. Woke up in the morning to the news. Bit of a strange atmosphere - it dominated the televisions in the bars and all nationalities were offering the Brits sympathy. It was a big topic among us British obviously but at the same time we were on a looked forward to holiday so wanted to carry on and enjoy. The most emotional part for me was flying into Heathrow and as we approached could see the huge carpet of flowers spread in all directions from the palace. Really brought home the depth of feeling at home. Incredible sight."

Christine Ann Matthews: "Saw her at Ascot before she married. She was really beautiful."

Gillian Harris: "Saw her when she came with Charles to officially open St David's Foundation in Newport. We had children from Eveswell School to look after and they all just wanted to see a real princess. Diana looked absolutely beautiful. We were all screaming for her to come over to our side but Charles did. He said "no one wants to see me, they all want to see Diana". He looked cross. The children loved getting to see Diana and talked about that visit for ages. We just loved her."

Denise Dodd: "We were visiting relatives in Cheshire and staying few days. I woke up about 7.30am and remember putting the TV on and hearing the very sad news. We just couldn’t believe it. Our beautiful Diana gone! There was a sombre mood everywhere and our hearts went out to her two lovely sons that she adored."