EVERY week planning applications are lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Planning officers mostly decide them using delegated powers, but some go in front of councillors on Blaenau Gwent’s planning committee for them to decide.

Those that end up in front of the planning committee are usually larger or more contentious applications.

Here are some of the applications submitted to Blaenau Gwent over the summer.

Registered on July 12: A full planning application to change a house of multiple occupation (HMO) with four bedrooms to an HMO with six bedrooms has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent for 12 Eureka Place, Ebbw Vale.

Work to the rear garden would provide off -street parking and cycle racks is also part of the scheme.

The agent is Andrews Architecture and Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide the application by September 5.

Registered on July 14: A full planning application has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent council to convert number two Market Street, Abertillery from a house into two apartments.

The agent is Creation Design Wales, and Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide the application by September 7.

Registered on July 14: A full planning application has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent council to build a business unit at land to the northeast of Aberbeeg Road, Six Bells, Abertillery.

The unit would be for B1, B2 and B8 classifications which covers offices, research and development, light industry, general industry, storage, and distribution uses.

The proposal includes parking and servicing facilities.

The agent is DPP, and Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide by September 7.

Registered on July 15: A full planning application has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent council for 91 Bryn Gaer Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery.

The proposal is to extend the existing car parking space, tier the garden and provide access steps at the property.

The agent is Terry Morgan and Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide the application by September 11.

Registered on August 1: A full planning application has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent council to build two semi-detached houses and a garage at plot two on land adjoining Brentwood Place, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale.

The agent is Mr C Meredith and Blaenau Gwent planners have until September 25 to decide.