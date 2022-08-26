A MAN who denies murdering a woman who was found dead at a house in Caerphilly two years ago will face trial next month.
Carl Silcox, 44, pleaded not guilty in April to murdering Adell Cowan, 43, in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.
He also denied the alternative charge of her manslaughter.
Ms Cowan was found dead at a property on Dol-Yr-Eos in the Mornington Meadows estate in the town in the early hours of the following day.
Silcox, of Commercial Street in Aberbargoed, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, August 26, and a trial date was set for Monday, September 5.
