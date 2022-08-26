TWO brothers with links to Caerphilly have been reported missing.

Michael, 16, and Lewis, 17, have been reported missing. Their last names have not been released.

South Wales Police said Michael is 5ft 9ins, of medium build and has short, cropped, brown hair, while his brother Lewis is the same height, of large build and has short blond hair.

Both have links to Caerphilly and Swansea.

If anyone has seen them or knows anything that can help the police find them, should contact the force on 101 or by visiting https://orlo.uk/WUOgr and quoting the reference 2200280013.