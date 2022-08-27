A POPULAR Newport pizza takeaway is closing its doors, with its owner saying rising costs meant it was impossible to continue.

Ragtag Pizza in Clarence Place opened in January 2018 and proved extremely popular, picking up a number of awards.

But now owner Matthew Brandon Evans has announced the venue is closing its doors.

Matthew Evans owner

Owner of Ragtag pizza, Matthew Evans, with children from the baking workshop. Picture: Matthew Evans

“The rising costs was a huge factor of our decision to close," he said. "Basic prices had more than doubled and for independent businesses there is very little help from Newport City Council."

The business was well known in the Newport community for helping the NHS and providing food to local children’s homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matthew Evans used to run regular childrens baking workshops photo: Matthew Evans

Mr Evans added: “The good thing to come out of Ragtag was that we managed to help get Newport Roundtable back up and running which is going from strength to strength.

“It enabled us to do a lot of good for the town. During covid we did over 400 food bags, hundreds of pizzas for the NHS and roast dinners for the children’s home in Newport.

“Ragtag will be missed as it was very sad to make the decision to close permanently, I have a lot of fond memories of the place, especially baking with my daughter and baking workshops.

“We are keeping the brand and are re-locating to Manchester next week as there is nothing left for me in Newport.

“The city doesn’t seem to be moving forward with support from our local council and it’s a struggle for everyone especially small independent business.”

The Pizzas were voted the second best in Wales photo: ragtag pizza

The announcement of the closure of Ragtag was met with great sadness by customers and members of the public on Facebook.